BOSTON — Michael Chandler has had quite the eventful year in UFC.

The 37-year-old served as a coach on Season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter” against former two-division champion Conor McGregor. The two coaches are set to fight at a later date.

While in Boston for UFC 292 at TD Garden, Chandler addressed the media Saturday night, as a date for the coaches’ bout is yet to be announced.

“You tell me,” Chandler joked with reporters when asked about a potential date for the fight. “That’s the fight I’ve always signed up for. That’s the fight I’ve known was going to happen.”

From a stylistic perspective, Chandler voiced confidence in how his skillset plays against McGregor — from striking to grappling.

“When that cage door closes, he feels my pressure,” Chandler described. “Obviously, the fight starts on the feet. I want to test it out. I do think I separate him from consciousness in the first round, if not the second round. I’m not afraid to go play that game with him. I also know that if I pick him up and put it down, it’s going to be a long night for him.”

Nearly three years into his UFC career, Chandler has yet to fight in the company’s headlining city of Las Vegas. The former Bellator champion hopes that the fight with McGregor can serve as his Las Vegas debut.

“I want to fight in Las Vegas,” Chandler said. “Historically, Conor fights in Las Vegas. I’m looking forward to that. That’s not a deal breaker. I’ll fight him in a shoebox. Ultimately, Las Vegas would be No. 1 on my list. Maybe not at T-Mobile Arena. Maybe at Allegiant Stadium.”

Chandler did not rule out a December fight with McGregor.