Members of the Jets organization apparently were left scratching their heads when Dalvin Cook left the team’s facility last weekend.

Cook signing with New York seemed like a distinct possibility even before the star running back made his way to the Meadowlands. Prior to the visit, Cook acknowledged there was a “pretty high” chance he joined Aaron Rodgers and company, who he referred to as a “super team.”

Despite all of the factors that pointed to a pact, Cook left New York and returned to his native South Florida without a Jets contract. And now, folks within the franchise apparently are puzzled about Cook’s situation.

“Well look, bizarre is a good word to use and honestly a sentiment that’s shared by some people that I’ve spoken to within the Jets organization as well,” NFL insider Jeff Darlington said Wednesday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “They’re wondering too what exactly are the motives here of Dalvin Cook. I think that we have to be very careful here, not everybody in the Jets feels that way, but there is a wonder here. Is he using the Jets for leverage right now? Is he trying to ramp up potential offers with other teams to get maybe a spot on those rosters? Would the Miami Dolphins be that team?

“Look, Dalvin Cook is from the Miami area. He’s made no secrets about that, went to high school at Miami Central, he spent college at Florida State. There’s still a belief that he could wind up with the Dolphins. The Dolphins, though, not necessarily being quite as eager about their desire to sign him. Now, I will say that I believe there is a spot on this Dolphins team if Dalvin Cook decides to come to the Dolphins. But right now, certainly, as he walks away from the Jets without a contract, there is a wonder about his desire specifically to play for the Jets.”

Miami reportedly is interested in Cook, but the organization “considers him a luxury,” per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. This leads one to believe the Jets are more inclined to make a richer offer to the four-time Pro Bowl selection, but maybe Cook is open to a hometown discount with the Fins.

Regardless, one has to imagine Cook’s decision will be made soon. After all, the NFL’s preseason slate kicks off Thursday with the 2023 Hall of Fame Game.