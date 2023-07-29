Dalvin Cook Sees Jets As ‘Super Team’ If He Signs With New York

It’s certainly not lost on Dalvin Cook how much talent the New York Jets possess.

And that’s before the prized free agent running back possibly signs on to join Gang Green.

Cook reportedly is visiting with the Jets this weekend and New York is now the prohibitive favorite to land the four-time Pro Bowler over the New England Patriots.

Cook’s addition would pale in comparison to the massive upgrade the Jets already made this offseason at quarterback by trading for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers’ presence has the Jets thinking big as New York looks to end a 12-year playoff drought, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Signing Cook would give Rodgers another shiny toy to work with to go along with last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson as well as two-time Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard. The Jets have high-level playmakers on the other side of the ball, too, with All-Pro defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, five-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley and 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner leading the defensive unit.

And if Cook enters the mix, he believes the super team label would be warranted for the Jets.

“You could probably say that, especially with the roster they got put together already and with the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers,” Cook told CBS Sports. “So adding a guy like me, you know what I bring to the table. And like you said, it would probably be a super team if we put it together.”

Getting tagged as a superteam hasn’t worked out well for other franchises in the past. Most notably, Vince Young called the Philadelphia Eagles a “dream team” before they finished the regular season a mediocre 8-8.

It’s understandable why Cook would have such confidence in the Jets, though, especially now that a four-time MVP is orchestrating the offense over draft bust Zach Wilson. Cook brings a considerable amount to the table, too, having rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Jets would be a very formidable bunch if Cook winds up signing there and they should easily surpass the 7-10 mark and last-place finish in the AFC East they compiled a season ago.

But any talk of being a super team is just premature, especially from a player who isn’t on the team yet.