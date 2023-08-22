Jayson Tatum Reveals Workout With Celtics Legend Paul Pierce

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has spent time working out in Los Angeles alongside his trainer Drew Hanlan and Hall of Famer Paul Pierce.

Tatum posted a workout video featuring the three of them in the gym with the Celtics preseason set to begin Oct. 2 against the Charlotte Hornets.

The 25-year-old captioned the video: “There is no secret, the best at what they do….. THEY WORK.”

Pierce said in the video: “Watching JT sharpen them tools, seeing what greatness looks like.”

Tatum averaged a career-high 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds during the 2022-23 season. He finished fourth in last season’s MVP race behind winner Joel Embiid, runners-up Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Celtics’ roster will look different next season after a number of offseason moves. The team traded veteran guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a blockbuster three-team deal for Kristaps Porzingis. Boston also dealt Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks.

Additionally, the Green added a number of new assistants to Joe Mazzulla’s staff including Sam Cassell and Charles Lee.

Tatum isn’t the only one getting reps in this offseason. Boston guard Payton Pritchard reunited with former Celtic Isaiah Thomas in Vancouver on Monday and scored 61 points at the Ball Don’t Stop Pro Am.