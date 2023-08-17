2023-24 Celtics Schedule: When Marcus Smart Returns To Boston

We all know what Boston Celtics fans will be doing on Feb. 4, 2024.

The NBA released its full schedule Thursday, which included a litany of key dates for the Celtics and their fans.

The most notable? Marcus Smart’s return to Boston as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. That isn’t the only return on the books, however, as Grant Williams and Ime Udoka will also be making their returns after departing this offseason.

this season's aboutta be special, no cap 🧢 pic.twitter.com/lWSBFW4mrO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the full Celtics schedule for 2023-24, with some key dates to remember below:

Story continues below advertisement

Oct. 25, 2023: @ New York Knicks (Season Opener)

Oct. 27, 2023: vs. Miami Heat (Home Opener)

Nov. 10, 2023: vs. Brooklyn Nets (In-Season Tournament)

Dec. 4-9, 2023: (In-Season Tournament — Knockout Round)

Dec. 25, 2023: @ Los Angeles Lakers (Christmas Day)

Jan. 13, 2024: vs. Houston Rockets (Ime Udoka returns to Boston)

Feb. 4, 2024: vs. Memphis Grizzlies (Marcus Smart returns to Boston)

March 1, 2024: vs. Dallas Mavericks (Grant Williams returns to Boston)

The Celtics underwent a fairly large roster transformation over the offseason, parting ways with Smart to add center Kristaps Porzingis, while also bringing on an entirely new coaching staff under head coach Joe Mazzulla.

What matchups are you most looking forward to?