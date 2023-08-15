Former Boston Red Sox catcher Jorge Alfaro keeps bouncing around like he’s in a pinball machine.

Alfaro joined his third organization of this season when he signed a minor league deal with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, according to the Major League Baseball transactions logs. Alfaro reported to Triple-A Jacksonville.

The 30-year-old had two separate stints with the Red Sox this season. Boston initially released Alfaro in early June after the veteran backstop exercised his opt-out in his minor league deal. After a 10-game tenure with the Colorado Rockies, the Red Sox brought Alfaro back for another go-around.

That time he actually made it to the big leagues, playing in eight games for the Red Sox and batting .118 with no home runs or RBIs. Alfaro’s time with Boston came to another quick end when he was designated for assignment and eventually elected free agency earlier this month.

Story continues below advertisement

The Marlins are a franchise Alfaro knows well, having played for Miami from 2019-2021. He batted .252 with 25 home runs and 103 RBIs to go along with 14 stolen bases over the course of those three seasons. Alfaro arguably had the best season of his career with the Marlins in 2019, hitting .262 with a career-best 18 homers and 57 RBIs in 130 games.

The Marlins, who hold the third and final wild-card spot in the National League entering Tuesday night, haven’t received a ton of production from their two catchers in Jacob Stallings and Nick Fortes this season, so Alfaro can serve as a depth piece.