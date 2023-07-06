The Boston Red Sox must have missed having Jorge Alfaro around.

Alfaro, who was granted his release on June 4 after triggering an opt-out in his Minor League contract with the Red Sox, was re-signed to a Major League deal by Boston on Thursday, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Chris Cotillo of MassLive confirmed the news.

In a corresponding move to make room for Alfaro, the Red Sox designated catcher Caleb Hamilton for assignment, according to Cotillo. Alfaro was seen in Boston’s clubhouse and is expected to be on the active roster Thursday against the Texas Rangers.

The month of June was eventful for Alfaro, who signed with the Colorado Rockies after being granted his release from the Red Sox. In 10 games with Colorado, he slashed .161/.188/.387 before being designated for assignment and outrighted to the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate.

An opportunity opened with the Red Sox as Hamilton struggled (.000 batting average in six plate appearances) in the No. 2 catching role behind Connor Wong, prompting Alfaro’s return.

“We saw this window now to get him here,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, per Speier.

Alfaro was a star in Triple-A Worcester, slashing .320/.367/.520 in 43 games. Boston was set at catcher during his stint on the farm, with Wong and Reese McGuire both playing well and splitting time. McGuire’s strained oblique injury opened up a spot, but Alfaro had already been long gone by that point, necessitating the promotion of Hamilton from Triple A.

The 30-year-old backstop isn’t necessarily known for his defense, but can get as hot with the bat as any catcher in baseball.