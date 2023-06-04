Red Sox Grant Veteran Catcher Release After Triggering Opt-Out

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday granted Jorge Alfaro his release two days after the veteran catcher triggered an opt-out in his Minor League contract.

Alfaro’s release was first reported by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and confirmed by the Worcester Red Sox.

He is now a free agent and can sign with another team.

Alfaro did not play a game in Boston to start the 2023 campaign, hitting .320 in 43 games in Triple-A Worcester. Alfaro, who turns 30 years old later this month, had six home runs and 30 RBIs in his 175 at-bats.

While his offensive production caught the attention of Red Sox manager Alex Cora and others, Alfaro was not called up to Boston due to the organization’s feelings on catchers Connor Wong and Reese McGuire. The Red Sox now have Triple-A products Caleb Hamilton and Ronaldo Hernandez headlining their depth at the position behind Wong and McGuire. However, neither player is on Boston’s 40-man roster.

Alfaro signed a Minor League contract with the club in January after having played for the San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies.