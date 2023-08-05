A catcher the Red Sox designated for assignment this week decided to enter free agency after he cleared waivers Saturday, according to a team announcement.

Boston DFA’d Jorge Alfaro on Tuesday after activating Reese McGuire made his return from the injured list. The 30-year-old was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester, but he had enough time in the majors to refuse to play in the minors, which he did as he hopes to sign with another club.

Alfaro signed a minor-league contract with Boston in January and made waves in spring training. He was a candidate to make the Opening Day roster but did not make the cut. He started out the 2023 season in Triple-A Worcester but opted out of his contract on June 1.

He signed with the Rockies, and after he was released by Colorado, he rejoined the Red Sox on a major-league contract on July 6. Alfaro filled in as Connor Wong’s backup while McGuire was on the IL. He played eight games for Boston and hit just .118 (2-for-17) with two walks and three strikeouts.

Alfaro has played nearly 500 games with the Philadelphia Phillies, Marlins, San Diego Padres, Rockies and Red Sox. His best season in the majors was when he hit 18 homers in 130 games for Miami in 2019