Very soon, Boston Red Sox fans can show their support for cancer research during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon at Fenway Park, but they won’t need to wait until Aug. 29-30 to help benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Roger Clemens Batting Practice at Fenway Park auction

First up, a batting practice experience with Roger Clemens at Fenway Park will be auctioned off Tuesday. The seven-time Cy Young winner will make an appearance in NESN’s booth during the third inning of the matchup against the Houston Astros.

The auction will begin at 7 p.m. ET and go through the seventh inning of the game. Fans can place a bid for a shot at taking a one-hour batting practice for themselves and nine friends against Clemens sometime in the 2024 season by calling 877-738-1234.

“City Cownect” cow raffle

The “City Cownect” cow, one of 75 created, will be raffled off during the telethon, presented by Arbella Insurance. The neon yellow and light blue cow matches the City Connect jerseys the Red Sox sport every so often.

A gallery showcasing the different cows, including the one that is being raffled off, can be viewed here. The money raised through the cow’s raffle will go directly to the telethon, further helping fund cancer research.

To see if you’re the winner, tune into NESN and WEEI on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.