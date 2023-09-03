This past week, NESN hosted full coverage of the 75th annual Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon in partnership with WEEI and the Red Sox.

The Jimmy Fund was created to support the effort to strike out cancer through patient support and advancing research on treatment efforts at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. This year, the organized efforts helped raise over $4 million, the largest total raised in the history of the Jimmy Fund Telethon.

Current cancer patients, survivors, and caretakers joined the broadcast to share their experiences and express the importance of the impact that Jimmy Fund donations have on their lives.

Several Red Sox players including Justin Turner, Tanner Houck, and 2023 Jimmy Fund Captain, Garrett Whitlock, joined the broadcast to garner support for the fund and even shared stories of how cancer has hit close to home in their own lives.

For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.