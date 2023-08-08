Why José Ramírez Is Trying To Contact Tim Anderson After Fight

José Ramírez apparently is trying to get a hold of Tim Anderson.

The Guardians star doesn’t have any more beef he wants to get off his chest about the White Sox shortstop, who he dropped with a punch Saturday night in Cleveland. Ramírez, as he explained to Major League Baseball reporter Héctor Gómez, feels remorse about the fight and wants to apologize to Anderson.

“In the light of the recent events, I want to say to the public that I deeply regret what happened between me and Tim Anderson, whom I consider a very good baseball player,” Ramírez told Gómez. “I’ve been trying to reach out to him directly and apologize but haven’t recieved an answer. Everyone who knows me, knows well I’m not somebody who’s out there looking for trouble. It’s been part of my personality and behavior to give 100% every day at the field to help my team and trying to be an example for the younger players on my team. I want to reiterate apologies for my behavior and as always my goal is to help my team to win and reach the postseason. I want to thank everybody in my organization, my teammates and all my fans for their support during this process.”

Ramírez and Anderson will have some extra time these next few days to hash things out over the phone if the latter ever picks up. MLB on Monday announced punishments for the brawl, which yielded a six-game suspension for Anderson and three games for Ramírez.

However, Anderson’s tweet spree the day after the fight made him sound like someone who isn’t interested in burying the hatchet.