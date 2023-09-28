Chandler Jones Shares Troubling Live Video Calling Out Josh McDaniels

Chandler Jones continued his social media activity with a concerning live broadcast.

The 33-year-old went on a wild spree on the X platform where he went after Josh McDaniels in a continued attack on the Raiders head coach. Jones is on the non-football injured list and recently claimed he was taken to a hospital “against his will” and later transferred to a behavioral health facility last week.

Jones continued posting on social media calling out Taylor Lewan and DeAndre Hopkins. His activity escalated when he went live on X and rambled for nearly 25 minutes.

He called McDaniels and Raiders owner “slave masters” while he continued to express his desire to play for Las Vegas. Jones rambled about the Illuminati and how he’s on the drugs Barack Obama gave him.

Jones told viewers he doesn’t care about comparisons to Kanye West or Antonio Brown nor did he care about claims about mental health struggles or the effects of CTE.

There was a moment in the broadcast where Jones confronted his neighbor and went on the edge of threatening him. However, there was no escalation beyond their conversation.

Jones also recalled New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft shaking his hand after he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

“And Mr. Kraft scared of me,” Jones said. “Think about this. Every time I leave a team, the owner walks the field and shakes my hand. Look it up. When I got traded from the Patriots to the Cardinals, Robert Kraft walked the whole (expletive) field and shook my hand. When I got let go from the Cardinals and went to the Raiders, Michael Bidwill walked the whole field and came to where I was at warming up and shook my hand. Almost like the president. Almost like they said, ‘Oh, let me pass the torch off to the president.'”

The most disturbing moment came in the end when Jones brought up Aaron Hernandez. Jones made a sarcastically shocked face when he said his name and alleged with zero evidence that McDaniels was connected to Hernandez’s suicide in 2017.

“Oh, you don’t know what Josh McDaniels really did to Aaron Hernandez?” Jones said. “Wait, you don’t know what happened to Josh McDaniels and Aaron Hernandez? … If y’all don’t know what really happened to Aaron Hernandez … y’all thought Aaron Hernandez killed himself in jail?”

Jones started crying uncontrollably and ended his broadcast. He then claimed in a follow-up post he would be off social media and leave the video up until Thursday at noon.