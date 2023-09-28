The Chandler Jones situation in Las Vegas continues to get more out of hand.

Jones has been away from the Raiders since the end of the preseason when he claimed the organization kept him away from the facilities at Allegiant Stadium. Most recently, the veteran defensive end on Monday claimed he was taken to a hospital “against his will” and later transferred to a behavioral health facility last week.

The 33-year-old Jones, who currently is on the non-football injury list, ignited another social media storm Thursday morning when he sent out 29 posts to the X platform between 5:30 a.m. ET and 6:30. A few of the posts took aim at Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

“Get McDaniels the (expletive) outta Las Vegas,” Jones wrote. “This my city.”

Jones added: “I’ll play for anyone but him (McDaniels)! He come from Kraft Mac and cheese.. (expletive) made Boston.”

At this rate, it’s becoming tougher and tougher to imagine Jones playing for the Raiders this season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection entered the campaign on the second year of a three-year, $51 million contract signed in March 2022.

To make matters worse for Las Vegas, it dropped back-to-back games after winning its season opener. The Silver and Black will try to get back on track Sunday when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers.