Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is taking his season-ending injury very hard.

Duran had put together a breakout campaign before suffering a toe injury in mid-August when he climbed the wall at Yankee Stadium on a home run by Gleyber Torres. Duran ultimately needed surgery, causing a premature end to his season.

And not being able to assist his teammates as the Red Sox look to stay in playoff contention mostly had Duran bummed when he spoke to reporters for the first time since the injury on Friday.

“I feel more terrible about myself for getting hurt and not being able to do anything for the team,” Duran told reporters prior to the Red Sox facing the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, per NESN. “I’m kind of just sitting here like nothing right now. I know nobody’s disappointed in me, but I’m disappointed in myself for getting hurt.”

Duran turned out to be an asset for the Red Sox even after not cracking the Opening Day roster. With a blend of solid hitting and blazing speed, Duran showcased a stark turnaround and became a key piece atop Boston’s lineup.

He finished the season batting .295 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs. He also led the Red Sox with 24 stolen bases and is still tied for the team lead with 34 doubles.

The 27-year-old ran into a couple of slumps at the plate this season as well, but unlike last year, Duran found a way to put those behind him.

“I was able to keep a positive mindset and just work through some things,” Duran said. “I came in, I did good, I struggled and then I fought out of it and did good and then I struggled a little bit. In that Yankees series, I felt like I was starting to do a little better, kind of do the uptick. But it was good. You hit those waves and I was able to fight through them and get through them.”

Duran will need that positivity more than ever as he begins his recovery from injury.