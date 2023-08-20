Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was replaced in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees after he recorded an inning-ending groundout. Manager Alex Cora, though, explained it was actually because of something that unfolded a few innings prior.

Duran was deemed to have a left toe contusion, as shared on the NESN broadcast and confirmed by Cora. Cora said Duran was injured in the sixth inning when he tried to climb the left-field wall on a home run by Yankees’ Gleyber Torres.

“I didn’t see it, but I guess on the homer by Gleyber he climbed the wall and he felt it there,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”

While an extended absence for Duran wouldn’t be ideal given the Red Sox are finally approaching full health, outfield depth is an area of strength for Boston.

Mastaka Yoshida served as the designated hitter in Sunday’s series finale while Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo played center and right field, respectively.

The Red Sox completed a sweep of the Yankees on Sunday. Boston now will travel to Houston with a four-game series against the Astros starting Monday night.