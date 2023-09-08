Top-tier Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony showcased a powerful left-handed swing this season playing for High-A Greenville.

And the No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox farm system by MLB Pipeline made sure to bring it with him when he got promoted to Double-A Portland this week.

It took until Anthony’s third game with the Sea Dogs for him to go yard as he did so in his second at-bat Friday against the Reading Fightin Phils. What made Anthony’s first Double-A home run even more impressive is that it came during a left-on-left matchup.

You can watch Anthony blast the solo shot deep to right field here:

Roman Anthony sends a rocket to right field for his first Double-A home run! 💣 pic.twitter.com/vJ1001NWft — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) September 8, 2023

Anthony, who the Red Sox selected in the second round of last year’s Major League Baseball Draft, has seen his stock rise more than any other prospect in Boston’s farm system this season.

The 19-year-old outfielder displayed a polished offensive approach in the batter’s box that helped him climb three levels on the minor league ladder in 2023. Anthony had tremendous success in 54 games with Greenville, slashing .294/.412/.569 with 12 home runs, 14 doubles and 38 RBIs to go along with 40 walks.

It hasn’t been a torrid start with Portland as Anthony went 1-for-7 in his first two games. But Anthony’s first homer with the Sea Dogs indicates that he’s more than capable of taking on the challenge that this level of baseball has to offer.