Mike Trout Trade Would Be Massive Swing for Red Sox — But Is It Worth It?

Mike Trout offers a unique baseball talent when he is on the field.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder posts a resume that speaks for itself. The 2012 American League Rookie of the Year is a three-time MVP, a nine-time Silver Slugger winner and an 11-time All-Star. Trout also has three seasons of 40 or more home runs and led the league in OPS on four different occasions.

As baseball’s best player at the time, Trout signed a historic contract for 12 years and $420 million in March of 2019. Entering 2024, the 32-year-old has seven years and roughly $248 million remaining on his contract.

Despite all of the personal success and accolades, Trout has been to the playoffs just once in his career. In 2014, the Angels won the American League West and were promptly swept by the Kansas City Royals in the American League Division Series.

For an aging player looking for a true chance to compete, the Angels organization has shifted opinions in recent weeks and will be open to listening to trade offers for one of the best players of the modern generation.

Trout will presumably draw interest from numerous teams if he truly is on the market. Should the Red Sox be one of the teams to make the call?

THE CASE FOR

When healthy, Trout is a generational talent. No doubt about it. The Red Sox outfield enters the offseason in an interesting spot where veterans are on expiring contracts (Adam Duvall), players may move roles (Masataka Yoshida) and young stars are emerging (Jarren Duran).

Trout brings another star bat to that group and breaks up a predominantly left-handed hitting group with Yoshida, Duran and Alex Verdugo.

In 2023, Boston’s defense has been a major issue, leading the American League in errors and tallying the fourth-lowest defensive runs saved (DRS) in Major League Baseball. For the most part, Trout is a decent defender that most likely makes sense in center field or right field for the Red Sox.

If Trout is one the field, an already solid Red Sox offense takes a leap forward with power and balance in the lineup.

How does this theoretical lineup sound entering 2024?

1. Jarren Duran, LF

2. Mike Trout, CF

3. Rafael Devers, 3B

4. Masataka Yoshida, DH

5. Trevor Story, SS

6. Triston Casas, 1B

7. Alex Verdugo, RF

8. Pablo Reyes, 2B

9. Connor Wong, C

Trout still has MVP potential when he is healthy. That impact could show in Boston.

THE CASE AGAINST

As previously noted, Trout still has a ton of money remaining on his contract and continues past the age of 30. Even if the Angels eat some of that money, the Red Sox would be investing more money in any player in franchise history with the exceptions of Rafael Devers ($331 million) and David Price ($217 million), depending on how much of Trout’s contract the team takes on.

Additionally before paying Trout, the Red Sox would have to reach into a finally-restored depth of high level prospects in one of baseball’s better farm systems in a hypothetical trade for Trout.

Additionally, the Red Sox need to know that the All-Star will consistently be on the field. Trout has played in over 100 games just twice since 2019, so gauging his health will be a major factor in deciding whether or not to entertain a deal for the Angels’ franchise player.

THE VERDICT

Trout is arguably the best player of this generations in terms of pure baseball talent. When on the field, he consistently competes for MVP awards and is a true impact star.

What trading for Trout will be is a massive financial investment, a large trade prospect and a gamble on keeping the 32-year-old healthy.

For most of Trout’s career, wondering if trading for the star was worth it would have been blasphemous. Now, too many factors exist around a hypothetical deal for the outfielder.

In that frame of mind, these aspects most likely keep the Red Sox away from pursuing a trade for Trout.