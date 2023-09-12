Boston Red Sox rookie first baseman Triston Casas is leaving quite the mark.

After an ice-cold start, in which Casas batted .133 in his first 22 games of the season, the 23-year-old has since shattered a new ceiling. Right in the middle of the American League Rookie of the Year race, Casas has risen to become a critical power-hitting source of Boston’s lineup, which Red Sox manager Alex Cora attributes that flip of the switch to one critical adjustment.

“I think the final piece was driving the ball to left-center,” Cora told MLB Network Radio on Monday. “He was pulling the ball a lot in April. Then he set his sights to center field and now he’s been able to drive the ball to left-center. He did it (Sunday) again against a lefty. … It’s been good to see and I do believe he should be up there in voting (for AL Rookie of the Year). Obviously, being biased, I believe he should be the guy.”

Regardless of where Cora leans in the race, Casas won’t have it easy in the voting ballot. Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is the odds-on favorite (-3000), according to FanDuel Sportsbook, batting .257 with 25 home runs to lead all rookies in Major League Baseball.

In the month of September, as the Red Sox have embarked on a last-minute run toward a playoff berth, Casas has done his part. The left-handed hitter has batted .308, going 12-for-48 with three homers, two doubles and 11 RBIs.

That’s made Casas more than just one of the league’s most dominant rookies in the batter’s box in Cora’s eyes.

“Offensively, he’s one of the best in the league, not only for rookies, let’s put it that way,” Cora explained. “I look at the numbers after the All-Star break. I think the average is .330’s, 15 or 17 home runs, driving in runs, the OPS, the on-base percentage.”