The Patriots didn’t take very much time filling their newly-opened roster spot.

New England reportedly promoted running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery to the 53-man roster Saturday, filling the spot left after Jack Jones was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Jones suffered the injury during Wednesday’s practice prior to the season opener. He will miss at least four games and could be subject to more missed time as the NFL reportedly is still investigating the 25-year-old after he was arrested on gun charges prior to training camp.

The decision to add Montgomery to the 53-man roster gives Mac Jones another weapon to work with, as he projects to be used as a receiving option out of the backfield. He’ll join Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott to form quite the trio for New England.

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery was initially expected to play a critical role for the Patriots, but an injury on the second day of camp put him behind the eight ball. New England didn’t want to lose him, however, giving him an “enhanced” contract to stick around on the practice squad before his eventual elevation.

New England also elevated linebacker Calvin Munson from the practice squad.

The Patriots will kick off their season on Sunday afternoon when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET, following a ceremony honoring Tom Brady.