FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots running back Ty Montgomery suffered an apparent injury during New England’s second day of training camp at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Friday didn’t peel back the curtain on Montgomery’s exact diagnosis, to no surprise, but deemed the veteran running back “day-to-day.” Montgomery was not present during Friday’s session.

Montgomery’s absence comes after he was slow to get up after colliding with linebacker Terez Hall. Montgomery, who has lined up at receiver and running back at the start of camp, returned to the field for the next period, but did not appear to finish practice, per NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

Montgomery played just 21 offensive snaps during the 2022 campaign. He was injured in the team’s season-opener and missed the rest of the season. Montgomery reportedly had shoulder surgery.

The Patriots’ depth chart at running back is headlined by Rhamondre Stevenson while Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris sit behind Stevenson.

New England has been kicking the tires on free agents, hosting both Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson on visits earlier this month. The Patriots also have shown interest in Dalvin Cook, but have not hosted him on a visit. Cook is set to visit the New York Jets this weekend, and Gang Green has leaped New England as the betting favorite for Cook.