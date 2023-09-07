Arrest Of Patriots Corner Jack Jones ‘Remains Under Review’ By NFL

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones isn’t completely clear of all punishment stemming from his mid-June arrest despite having firearms charges against him dropped earlier this week.

The NFL could still penalize Jones for his off-the-field behavior, and a league spokesperson commented on the situation for the first time to the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed on Thursday.

“(The NFL) has been following developments in the matter which remains under review,” the spokesperson told Kyed.

Jones saw his charges wiped away by the Suffolk County District Attorney on Tuesday as the second-year pro agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service. The 25-year-old was arrested for allegedly trying to bring two guns in his luggage through security at Logan Airport.

Jones did seem on track to play against the high-powered Philadelphia Eagles offense in the season opener with head coach Bill Belichick telling reporters Wednesday that the corner “should be available.”

There’s doubt now whether Jones will suit up, though, since he appeared on the injury report Thursday and did not participate in practice due to a hamstring injury.

The Patriots and Eagles will kickoff from Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Featured image via Zack Cox/NESN