Bill Belichick still is waiting to see what the Patriots have in Matt Corral.

New England signed the second-year quarterback last Thursday following his release from the Carolina Panthers. Corral, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, reportedly will battle with Bailey Zappe — who’s on the practice squad — for the right to back up Mac Jones.

During a Monday appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick was asked for his initial thoughts on landing another talented young quarterback.

“We claimed him when he was available,” the Patriots head coach said. “Take a look at him and see how it goes. Had a very good career at Mississippi, and then hasn’t really had a lot of chance to do much in the last two years. Was injured and missed some time, but had a good preseason. So, we’ll see how it goes. Look forward to working with him.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a video call, Belichick added: “Based on what we saw at Carolina and the college film at Mississippi, a player we wanted to work with.”

Corral suffered a serious foot injury last August during a preseason game in New England. He then missed his entire rookie campaign and watched the Panthers draft quarterback Bryce Young first overall and sign veteran Andy Dalton during the offseason. After losing the backup job to Dalton, Corral was placed on waivers, with New England reportedly the only team to place a claim on him.

Corral will practice with his new team for the first time Monday afternoon. So, what are the chances of him being Jones’ top backup in Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles?

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Belichick said during the video call. “He hasn’t even been on the field yet, so we’ll see.”