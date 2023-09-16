Shohei Ohtani Done With Angels? Locker Cleared Out After Loss

Shohei Ohtani might have played his last game with the Angels.

The 2021 American League MVP’s locker was cleared out after Los Angeles’ 11-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium, per The Athletic’s Sam Blum. The team declined to comment on Ohtani’s roster status or why his locker was cleared out.

“A fully packed All-Star Game duffel bag was sitting in front of it, and nearly all of his baseball gear and personal belongings were no longer in his locker,” Blum wrote Saturday.

Ohtani missed the last 11 games due to an oblique injury prior to Friday night’s matchup. Manager Phil Nevin had told reporters his superstar was day-to-day and there was no expectation he would enter the injured list.

The oblique injury compounded his UCL injury which was discovered last month that prevented him from pitching. His agent Nez Balelo told reporters last week a procedure would be needed, but the expectation around Major League Baseball is it won’t damage how much money he makes when he enters free agency this offseason.

Ohtani’s last game in an Angels uniform was Sept. 3 against the Oakland Athletics. The Boston Red Sox could be in the running to try to sign Ohtani, and they could also be in the running for Mike Trout if he were to leave Los Angeles.