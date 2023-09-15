The Boston Red Sox are entering a new era, and a recent report suggests they might be able to do so with a bang.

The Red Sox parted ways with now-former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday, capping off a disappointing four-year run for the 40-year-old as Boston’s head decision maker.

That split has opened the door for the next phase in Beantown, with many believing increased spending will be afforded to Bloom’s replacement. That’s welcomed news for Red Sox fans, who will certainly have one name in mind as free agency opens. The likelihood of that name joining Boston might not be so slim, either.

There reportedly is one National League executive “long familiar with Shohei Ohtani” that believes he is interested in joining Boston. The reason is “partly because of his relationship with New Balance CEO Jim Davis,” according to longtime MLB writer Peter Gammons.

Story continues below advertisement

New Balance, which is based out of Boston, currently has Ohtani locked into a long-term endorsement deal.

Gammons mentioned that a possible hold-up for the Red Sox could be the fact that both Ohtani and Masataka Yoshida project to play DH next season. If Ohtani wants to join Boston, however, the team can send Yoshida back to left field. The 29-year-old pitcher/designated hitter will likely only hit in 2024, as he’s set to undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL.

That won’t stop him from inking a massive contract this winter, though.