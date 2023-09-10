MLB Rumors: Angels ‘Open’ To Trading Superstar Mike Trout

It has been well-documented the Los Angeles Angels have a major question to answer this offseason with the status of soon-to-be free agent Shohei Ohtani.

But it appears the future of superstar Mike Trout also could be up in the air.

Los Angeles is “open to trading” Trout if he asks the team to be traded, as first reported Sunday afternoon by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Trout, however, has a no-trade clause in his contract.

The 11-time MLB All-Star signed a massive 12-year, $426 million deal in 2019. He will be under contract through the 2030 campaign when he is 38 years old.

Trout wants to have a private conversation with LA’s front office to talk about the direction of the team, per Nightengale.

The three-time American League MVP has been limited due to injuries in recent years. He has played just 82 games for the Angels this season and might not return given LA is all but out of the playoff hunt. Over the past four seasons, Trout has been limited to 290 games.