Terry Francona soon will say goodbye to Major League Baseball, but the former Boston Red Sox manager just couldn’t catch a break in his final home game as Cleveland Guardians manager.

Francona is iconic for his multiple on-the-field accomplishments, especially his two World Series championships. But an off-the-field accolade the 64-year-old is known for is his iconic scooter.

His beloved mode of transportation was stolen earlier this year — it was eventually found — and Francona revealed Wednesday it got stolen again.

“The hog has been officially put on ice,” Francona told reporters, per the Associated Press’ Tom Withers. “It got stolen again, but this time they stripped it.”

Per The Athletic’s Zack Meisel, Francona added an even more graphic detail: “The worst part was they defecated on it.”

Quite obviously, fans not only were dismayed to hear Francona’s scooter was stolen but also that a vile act was done to it.

“Been in mourning,” Francona said. “They got it in the clubhouse under a blanket. Looks like they took a baseball bat to it.”

To add insult to injury, the three-time American League Manager of the Year used a substitute electric scooter and apparently had to maneuver around pedestrians, caught a pothole on a cobblestone street and crashed.

The Guardians did alleviate Francona’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” type day when they beat the Cincinnati Reds in their manager’s final home game, where he also got a standing ovation from the crowd at Progressive Field.