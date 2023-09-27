Terry Francona takes the helm in the home dugout for the final time with the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night.

The two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox is set to close out his legendary career at the end of the 2023 season. In the final game of the season at Progressive Field against the Cincinnati Reds, the Guardians took time to thank their manager in pregame festivities.

An appreciation video aired in Cleveland on Wednesday, followed by a series of curtain calls for “Tito” for his tenure with the ballclub.

In celebration of Terry Francona's 11 seasons as Cleveland's manager.



Thank you, Tito. ❤️ #ForTheLand | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/wtTT2ahB4F — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 27, 2023

The end of the pregame video tribute to Terry Francona that led to two curtain calls. pic.twitter.com/RlwQ91l7cG — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) September 27, 2023

Since taking the Cleveland job in 2013, Francona led the ballclub to an American League pennant in 2016 and won three Manager of the Year titles.

Francona still has plenty of fans in the Red Sox community, from manager Alex Cora to former players Dustin Pedroia and David Ortiz.

As a true baseball lifer, the 64-year-old prepares to leave the game with an irreplaceable impact.