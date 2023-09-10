Tom Brady had no choice but to begin the halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon with his familiar sideline sprint as Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement” blared over the speakers.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback said it himself.

“You know, that run out was a little longer today than it used to be,” Brady told the crowd at Gillette Stadium, as shared per the team. “I’m not quite in game shape. But it’s impossible for me to be in this stadium, full of you amazing fans, with some of the best teammates, with my family with all my friends, and not run out like I did for 20 years.”

Brady spoke for approximately five minutes and thanked Robert and Jonathan Kraft, the Patriots organization, head coach Bill Belichick and New England fans for their support during his two decades with the franchise. He called himself a “Patriot for life.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kraft announced that Brady will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in June. The Hall of Fame enshrinement will be held at Gillette Stadium, allowing more fans the opportunity to take part in the spectacle.

“This is an incredible celebration for me, for our family, for my teammates, for all of us to come back and thank you guys, for what you’ve done for us,” Brady said.

Patriots fans who cheered “Brady! Brady!” surely will thrilled to see the 46-year-old run onto the field just like he had throughout his career. Maybe they’ll get to see it again June 12.