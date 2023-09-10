The New England Patriots honored the legacy of quarterback Tom Brady during their Week 1 opener at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

In doing so, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Brady will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame next summer.

The Patriots also took fans on a trip down memory lane with a video tribute to the 46-year-old, who played 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls in New England.

You can watch the video that was shared on the in-stadium jumbotron here.

Story continues below advertisement

Brady addressed the crowd and thanked the organization and Patriots fans for all the support: “One thing I am sure of, that will never change, is that I am a Patriot for life.”