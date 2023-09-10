FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots showed plenty of love to Tom Brady on Sunday by honoring him with a halftime ceremony.

And Brady made sure to show that love right back.

The legendary quarterback spent 20 of his 23-year NFL career playing for the Patriots, and it’s the franchise he said he’ll always align with in retirement.

“All our lives take us on different journeys, they take us to different places, they bring different people into our lives,” Brady told the crowd. “But one thing I’m sure of, and that will never change is that I am a Patriot for life.”

Brady’s statement in the moment was met with a chorus of loud, “Brady! Brady!” chants from the fans at Gillette Stadium.

Brady spoke for just over five minutes, reflecting on his illustrious tenure with the Patriots, in which he helped the organization win six Super Bowl titles. Patriots owner Robert Kraft even revealed that he was waiving the four-year wait period for Brady so that he could enter the team’s Hall of Fame in a ceremony next June.

“Thank you guys for an incredible day. Thank you to my teammates, some of them who I see right here,” Brady said. “Thank you to my family, my friends. My second family and all of you guys for making it another day in this stadium that I’ll never forget. I love you guys so much.”