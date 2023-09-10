FOXBORO, Mass. — Typically, Patriots players must wait four years after retirement before being eligible for the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

New England is making an exception for Tom Brady.

During a halftime ceremony Sunday honoring the legendary quarterback, owner Robert Kraft announced the team will waive the waiting period and induct Brady into the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024.

The date, Kraft said, signifies the number of Super Bowls Brady won with New England (six) and his jersey number (No. 12), which surely will never be issued to another Patriots player.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots will hold Brady’s induction ceremony inside Gillette Stadium, rather than the traditional spot outside the Patriots Hall of Fame.

“Tom, there’s not enough time for me, my family and all our fans to say ‘thank you’ to you,” Kraft said. “So we look forward to doing it at that Hall of Fame ceremony — 6/12/24.”

After Kraft’s remarks, Brady addressed the Gillette Stadium crowd while wearing a blue No. 12 jersey. With several of his former teammates watching from field level, the retired QB thanked Patriots fans, players and coaches and said he will be a “Patriot for life.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I love you guys for an incredible day,” said Brady, who also rang a bell atop the Gillette Stadium lighthouse before the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles kicked off.

“Thank you to my teammates, some of whom I see right here. My family, my friends, my second family and all of you guys for making it another day in this stadium that I’ll never forget. I love you guys so much, and I’ll see you next summer. Thank you!”