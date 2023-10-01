The Celtics on Sunday reportedly acquired a game-changing player who is eager to play in Boston.

Four days after the Milwaukee Bucks’ blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard, Boston acquired veteran guard Jrue Holiday from Portland, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics reportedly sent Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and two first-round picks to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Holiday.

Shortly after breaking the trade news, Wojnarowski shed light on the robust nature of Holiday’s market. The trusted NBA insider also revealed where the Celtics stood on the two-time All-Star’s wish list.

“The Celtics were among the teams at very top of Holiday’s wish list in recent days and expectation is Celtics are eager to retain him long-term, sources said,” Wojnarowski posted to the X platform. “Holiday has a year left on deal. Boston beat out several teams in both conferences with a significant trade package.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not difficult to understand why Holiday apparently liked the idea of playing on Causeway Street. If Boston keeps the 33-year-old long term and signs Jayson Tatum to an extension as expected, Holiday will have the opportunity to play alongside one of the NBA’s premier tandems for years.

It won’t be long until the new-look C’s embark on their quest for the franchise’s 18th championship. Boston is scheduled to kick off its regular season Oct. 25 in New York.