Things are, uh, not so great these days for the Patriots. So, let’s take a brief pause for some lighthearted (but nonetheless important) material, shall we?

If you’ve watched Bill Belichick’s press conferences over the years, you probably have picked up on his ongoing feud with microphones. From moving them down to pulling them off their holders to generally messing with the stands, New England’s head coach just can’t get on the same page with mics.

Here’s a quick refresh:

The only thing the Patriots dominate now. pic.twitter.com/REgDnI2FnW — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) October 16, 2023

Well, that feud has turned into an all-out war this season.

It started on Day 2 of training camp when Belichick fudged around with a microphone stand before delivering an opening statement.

First 1-on-1 battle of training camp: Bill Belichick vs. the press conference microphone.



Score the win for Belichick.



Re-established the line of scrimmage decisively. pic.twitter.com/rFtAzP8MH7 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 27, 2023

And it peaked Sunday night after the Patriots’ deflating road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. After initially trying to adjust the mic, Belichick basically said “eff it.”

Rough few months for microphones in front of Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/nrXO756SQ4 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 16, 2023

So, what’s going on here? Why is this a problem that only seems to plague Belichick?

During a Monday morning video call, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran asked Belichick why he always moves microphones at the start of press conferences.

“So I can see you guys,” Belichick answered with a smile.

Take a look:

Obviously, that’s a bogus explanation. Maybe it’s been true at certain times, but it definitely wasn’t Sunday night.

The microphone in that video did nothing wrong. It had a family!

Here’s hoping that Belichick and representatives from the American Microphones Union have a come-to-Jesus meeting sometime this week. Maybe they can fix the Patriots while they’re at it.