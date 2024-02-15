Bill O’Brien took time to talk about the New England Patriots during his introductory news conference with Boston College.

O’Brien, whom BC recently hired as its next head coach, thanked Bill Belichick for recently offering a statement on his hiring. He also gave a shoutout to Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son, Jonathan.

“I want to thank Bill Belichick for all he’s done for my career,” O’Brien said. “I’ll never be able to repay Bill for what he’s done for my career, and I appreciate what he said about this opportunity for me yesterday. I really thank Bill for that.

“I’d like to thank Robert and Jonathan Kraft for all their support over the years. That’s meant a lot to me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bill O'Brien during his BC introductory press conference:



"I want to thank Bill Belichick for all he's done for my career. I'll never be able to repay Bill for what he's done for my career, and I appreciate what he said about this opportunity for me yesterday. I really thank… pic.twitter.com/XqUr2rQEie — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) February 15, 2024

O’Brien spent last season as New England’s offensive coordinator, presiding over one of the NFL’s worst offenses.

After the Patriots hired Jerod Mayo to replace Belichick last month, O’Brien left New England to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. But his stint was short-lived, as O’Brien shifted his focus to Chestnut Hill, Mass., after Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley left the program to join the Green Bay Packers.

As for Belichick, all signs point toward the NFL legend going without a coaching job in 2024.