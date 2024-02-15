The Kansas City Chiefs already have matched — or perhaps surpassed — the early 2000s Patriots dynasty.

But Devin McCourty believes Patrick Mahomes and company have a realistic shot at replicating what New England did over its remarkable two-decade run of dominance.

During a Wednesday appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” McCourty offered his thoughts on the Chiefs, who beat the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday for their third Super Bowl title in five years.

“Travis Kelce will be hanging on as long as possible to play,” the longtime Patriots safety said. “I think the Hunt family will be pouring in whatever amount of money that (general manager Brett) Veach and (head coach Andy) Reid think they need. Like, why wouldn’t you? … We keep seeing all these graphics where you put Mahomes and Brady after his first seven or six years.

” … They understand (they) have somebody who is very rare and as awesome as Brady was. We’re one year removed from him playing football, and we’re already talking about a guy who could possibly catch him. I think Kansas City will pour every single resource into not just trying to catch the Patriots or be even, (but) to, like, set something that will never be caught.”

Are the Chiefs chasing the Patriots dynasty? Devin McCourty weighs in! pic.twitter.com/nALRldP0Zo — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) February 14, 2024

Whether Patriots fans like it or not, the Chiefs are primed to enjoy Patriots-like dominance for a long time.

Mahomes is just 28 years old, and other Chiefs stars, such as Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, already are talking about a three-peat. And who’s going to bet against them next season?

With all that said, it’s far too early to compare Kansas City to New England, which racked up seven Super Bowl titles over 18 years. But time is on the Chiefs’ side.