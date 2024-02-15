Celtics Accomplish Rare NBA Feat With 50-Point Victory Over Nets

The Celtics made NBA history Wednesday night.

Boston beat the Brooklyn Nets by a whopping 50 points, scoring a 136-86 victory at TD Garden. The laugher gave the Celtics two 50-point wins this season, with the other coming Nov. 1 against the Indiana Pacers.

Only two other teams in NBA history earned multiple 50-point wins in the same season: the 1978-79 Milwaukee Bucks and the 1992-93 Sacramento Kings.

Interestingly, neither of those teams qualified for the NBA playoffs. The Celtics, owners of the NBA’s best record at the All-Star break, likely won’t suffer a similar fate.

Nevertheless, let this be a reminder that destroying inferior teams during the regular season doesn’t necessarily equate to playoff success.

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images