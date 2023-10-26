The Bruins aim to be at their best from top to bottom and that includes members of the coaching staff who aren’t always front and center like the players are.

Boston head coach Jim Montgomery was 5-or-7 on challenges last season, and that success came thanks to the video team led by video coordinator Mat Myers.

James van Riemsdyk, who went to the University of New Hampshire with Myers, gave insight into his role with the team.

“He’s the pre-scout stuff. He puts us through that every day: The tendencies of the other team the stuff we’re trying to accomplish,” van Riemsdyk told reporters, per team-provided video. “Obviously knowing him back since UNH. I remember being at some house parties with him back when I would visit my brother. It’s fun to be back with him on this level. Obviously, he’s been at this for a while. It’s been eight or nine years that he’s been doing it. He’s doing a great job.”

The Bruins forward pointed out the successful challenge Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks that erased a Connor Bedard goal off a Charlie Coyle turnover. The offside decision helped keep Boston in the matchup, which it won to maintain its unbeaten record.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman also praised the video team after the game, and captain Brad Marchand also noted how valuable the work they do is for the Black and Gold.

“It’s a game of inches,” Marchand told reporters, per team-provided video. “Every detail matters, and Maty’s so good at putting all of those things together. First off, he’s an incredible guy. A lot of fun just to have around as an individual, but the video that he’s able to present to us and the little details we’re able to get, especially against certain teams where we’re trying to figure out our power play, penalty kill, offense plays, faceoff plays. It’s very easy to go to him. Not only does he create the video but he makes himself very knowledgeable about every team. … He’s been a huge asset to our group. I don’t think you can have enough of that, enough video at this level where you try to learn a lot about certain guys. You see it with the way teams pre-scout each other, especially come playoff time.

Boston aims to continue its unbeaten run when it plays the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.