Bruins Announce Jim Montgomery’s New Assistant, Staff Changes

The Boston Bruins on Monday announced a handful of changes to their hockey operations staff, including a new assistant coach for head coach Jim Montgomery.

John McLean will be elevated to an assistant coach role after spending the 2022-23 campaign as Boston’s skills and skating consultant. Boston had an opening on its staff after John Gruden left to become the head coach of the Toronto Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs, this summer.

Dan Darrow has been named assistant video coordinator, Josh Pohlkamp-Hartt has been named associate director of hockey analytics, Campbell Weaver has been named director of hockey systems, Derek MacKinnon has been named the Bruins professional scout and Milan Jurcina has been named the franchise’s European scout.

Pohlkamp-Hartt enters his sixth season with the organization while Weaver enters his fifth season with the club. Jurcina played two seasons with the Bruins.

The Black and Gold start training camp Wednesday.