The WNBA’s popularity continues to grow year-over-year, and the league began its plans for expansion this month, which could include a Boston franchise.

Golden State was awarded a franchise this month with plans to play in 2025, and the league hinted that another team could be announced in the coming months.

The expansion plans come after this year’s WNBA Finals had record ticket prices and increased ratings. Portland is expected to be the other expansion team announced, according to multiple reports. But there also might be another East Coast franchise.

“Stay tuned, but I’m not sure,” Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck told Axios’ Dan Primack at Axios BFD. “I’ve heard some rumblings.”

Grousbeck noted the Celtics don’t own TD Garden — it’s owned by Delaware North Companies — so there are no guarantees on a Boston expansion team. He also had been pushing for the All-Star Game to return to Boston.

If there is a Boston expansion team, it would mark more growth of women’s sports in the region with PWHL Boston set to begin play in 2024 and the NWSL Boston team set to begin play in 2026.

The Connecticut Sun is the lone team representing the New England area. They’ll hope to build off a campaign where they finished as the third seed and lost to the New York Liberty in the semifinal round.