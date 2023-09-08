The teams are not even close to having complete rosters. In fact, the original six franchises of the Professional Women’s Hockey League don’t even have team names, but it is regarded as the savior of the future of the sport.

Newly signed to Boston’s PWHL franchise, living legend Hilary Knight told reporters on Thursday, that the league has a sustainable future because of its structure.

“We’ve been working towards the last 10-plus years, even before then,” Knight said. “I think what’s different now is having a (collective bargaining agreement) done before we even have a puck drop.

“I think that’s instrumental to protecting the players and also setting up a structure of success to make sure this thing is sustainable and we’re navigating the future in an appropriate way that makes sense from a business standpoint, but also from a player experience standpoint as well.”

Knight joined Sarah Nurse, Liz Knox, Brianne Jenner and Kendall Coyne Schofield as the PWHL Players Association bargaining committee to negotiate the CBA with the league’s leadership team consisting of The Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises.

“I couldn’t be more excited from the investor group that’s involved,” Knight said. “The pieces that we have in place and the type of experience that all of us athletes have long earned, and now we’re going to experience.

“That’s what’s just exciting about this. This is completely different than anything we’ve ever had before and I think that’s what’s so exciting. Many years, we’ve been scratching the surface of what could be and now, we’re here, and it’s going to be a magical journey for everyone.”

The inaugural CBA was ratified on July 2 and will reportedly expire in July 2031. Knight, however, hopes the league, consisting of franchises in Boston, Minnesota, New York, Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, will continue to grow before it expires.

“This is the first CBA and negotiations is a great starting point,” Knight explained. “It gets us in different markets and allows us to build different fanbases and teams and legacies in different respects. But, it’s an awesome starting point.”

Knight admits the CBA is not perfect, but admits it is a substantial step in the right direction to where the league is right now and where it’s headed in the future.

“I think everyone collectively, whether you are playing a smaller role or a larger role, we’re all going in the right direction and at the end of the day, that’s going to get women’s professional hockey to where it needs to be.”

The future means more women hockey players will be able to play beyond high school or college and have a career playing the sport they love.

“For a young girl to be able to sign up and pursue this as her career path,” Knight said. “Earn that livable wage that we’re taking a stab at right now and partially receiving. It’s just all good things are gonna come and it takes time.”

Knight also acknowledged the league is headed in the right direction because of the league’s leadership team and investment group. Especially since she said her first locker stall consisted of milk crates stacked on top of each other.

“I’m excited to be another small piece in this puzzle as all these other players are and with the excitement of having a team in Boston,” Knight said. “Really excited from the investment that this investor group made the business model that they’ve created and the player experience that we are all going to finally have and that’s something I’ve never experienced.

“We’ve come a long way and when you put everything in perspective, this is outstandingly better than anything that’s ever existed before. I’m really excited to embark on this new journey.”

The PWHL season is scheduled to start in January and the six franchises will round out their rosters with its inaugural draft on Sept. 18. Boston has the third overall pick.