Caitlin Clark is known for being a cold-blooded assassin on the basketball court.

And as is the case with the any competitive player in sports, its seems Clark immediately found motivation upon being overlooked.

Clark learned she was left off the U.S. Olympics women’s basketball roster over the weekend. Fever head coach Christie Sides revealed Clark found out she was not heading to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris while on the bus with her WNBA teammates.

Clark’s message to Sides was exactly what one might expect from such a competitor.

“The thing she said was, ‘Hey, Coach, they woke a monster,’ which I thought was awesome,” Sides told reporters Sunday, per Indy Star’s Chloe Peterson.

Christie Sides on Caitlin Clark not making the Olympic team:



Clark told Sides “hey coach, they woke a monster” when telling her she didn’t make it. pic.twitter.com/02UwvuEiVj — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 9, 2024

Clark said she is excited for the women who made the roster and looks forward to watching them from afar. The 22-year-old stressed she was not disappointed by the development as it gives her something to work towards in the future.