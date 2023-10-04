Christian Gonzalez, Matthew Judon Break Silence On Injuries

Two Patriots stars used social media to share their first public comments on their potentially season-ending injuries.

Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who suffered a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum during New England’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account with the caption: “Intro.”

Gonzalez, who reportedly is expected to miss the rest of the season, also deleted all other photos from his page.

“Come back stronger brother,” Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux commented.

Edge rusher Matthew Judon was a bit more direct with his social media message. The four-time Pro Bowler posted a video to his Instagram story of himself with a cast on his right arm, saying he “just got out of surgery.”

“Imma be back,” he added.

Judon reportedly is expected to miss at least the next two months with a torn tendon in his biceps but still hopes to return before the end of the season.

The Patriots traded for cornerback J.C. Jackson in the wake of Gonzalez’s injury. It’ll likely take multiple players to replace Judon, with Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Keion White, Jahlani Tavai and Trey Flowers all factoring into that equation.

Both are major losses for a Patriots team that’s looked impressive on defense and decidedly lackluster on offense so far this season. New England will host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.