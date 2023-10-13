The New England Patriots have proven unpredictable through five weeks of the 2023 NFL season.

First, they held their own against the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins — two really good teams — to open the season. Then, they beat the New York Jets. And then, they suffered the two worst losses of Bill Belichick’s head-coaching career (38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys and 34-0 to the New Orleans Saints).

The Patriots have been mostly mediocre since Tom Brady’s departure, but the organization seemingly is nearing a crossroads, with their performance difficult to project quarter to quarter, let alone week to week.

Nevertheless, ESPN.com published a piece Friday previewing each Week 6 NFL matchup, including the Patriots’ upcoming showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The breakdowns included a “bold prediction” for each game.

Here’s what ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss predicted for Sunday’s clash in Las Vegas:

The Patriots, who have a league-low two takeaways, will match their season total against former Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who has thrown seven interceptions this season. Meanwhile, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, who set the NFL record for field goals of 50-plus yards last season (11) but is 0-for-2 on such attempts this year, will deliver his first from long range in 2023.

OK, so that’s actually two predictions. But the point still stands.

The Patriots are a mess right now, with issues that extend to both sides of the ball. Mac Jones has been benched in two straight games, the offensive line stinks and New England’s pass catchers aren’t creating separation. Meanwhile, the defense is trending in the wrong direction, especially with Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez sidelined with injuries.

Add everything together, and it’s hard to imagine the Patriots winning too many games this season. The Raiders aren’t exactly world-beaters, though, so perhaps New England can find a way to get back into the win column this week, even if it requires a few mistakes on Las Vegas’ part.

The Raiders were 3-point home favorites as of Friday afternoon.