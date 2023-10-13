The Patriots will be shorthanded at receiver and on the offensive line when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

New England on Friday ruled out seven players for the Week 6 contest: receivers Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster, offensive linemen Riley Reiff, Cole Strange and Tyrone Wheatley, Jr., edge rusher Matthew Judon and special teamer Cody Davis.

Douglas and Smith-Schuster are dealing with concussions and missed each practice this week, so their being ruled out didn’t come as a surprise. However, it was surprising to learn the Patriots will be without Reiff, who impressed last Sunday in making his team debut at left guard. Strange also appeared to be trending in the right direction, but he’ll miss his third straight game due to a knee issue.

As a result, rookie Atonio Mafi and veteran Mike Onwenu likely will start at left and right guard respectively.

It’s unclear why Judon still hasn’t been placed on injured reserve. Nevertheless, he reportedly will be out until December due to a torn biceps.

New England also listed 10 players as questionable, including safety Kyle Dugger, who suffered a foot injury during Thursday’s practice. Receiver Tyquan Thornton also is questionable after returning to practice this week. He missed the first five games due to a shoulder injury.

The Patriots must announce all roster moves, including practice squad elevations and injured reserve activations, by Saturday afternoon.

Here’s the full Friday injury report, along with each player’s Friday practice participation:

OUT

DB Cody Davis, Knee (LP)

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion (DNP)

LB Matthew Judon, Elbow (DNP)

OL Riley Reiff, Knee (LP)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion (DNP)

G Cole Strange, Knee (LP)

OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Knee (LP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

OT Trent Brown, Chest (LP)

S Kyle Dugger, Foot (LP)

DL Trey Flowers, Foot (LP)

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle (LP)

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle (LP)

WR Tyquan Thornton, Shoulder (LP)

LB Josh Uche, Knee (LP)

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder (LP)

The Patriots and Raiders will kick off from Allegiant Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.