The Celtics put an end to their nine-year run with Marcus Smart after finalizing a blockbuster trade for Kristaps Porzingis. Yet, despite the three-team swap, Boston star Jayson Tatum doesn’t envision the door shutting for good.

In fact, Tatum made a bold declaration less than 24 hours after Smart’s departure from the Celtics.

Tatum shared a heartfelt Instagram message saying goodbye to Smart, who shared the court alongside him for six seasons with the Celtics, thanking the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year and also suggesting that the two would indeed win an NBA championship in the future.

“My dawg Forever grateful for you and how you pushed me and helped me along this journey,” Tatum wrote on Instagram Thursday night. “Never change keep being you, one of kind can never be replaced! My brotha for life. We gone link back up one day and get us one no doubt about that! Until then, Much love Brodie!”

Smart, who was there every step of the way when Tatum first entered the NBA in 2018, was also present for the very start of Boston’s rebuild following its big three era with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

Battle-tested through five Eastern Conference finals trips and an NBA Finals appearance, the 29-year-old grew into becoming a fan favorite for his unmatched hustle and gritty play style.

The Memphis Grizzles have Smart under contract for three more seasons before he becomes and unrestricted free agent in 2026.