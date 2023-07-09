The Celtics parting ways with Grant Williams brought on a wave of emotions for Jayson Tatum.

Williams was sent from Boston to Dallas in a three-team trade that also included the San Antonio Spurs this past week. The 2019 first-round pick is about to become a much richer man in the Lonestar State, as he reportedly is set to join the Mavericks on a reported four-year, $54 million deal.

Tatum, as he explained on a recent Instagram story, was happy to see his close friend land the first big contract of his NBA career. That said, the Celtics franchise cornerstone is bummed to no longer be teammates with Williams.

“My brotha for life!” Tatum captioned the aforementioned post. “Genuine to the core. Sick about it but happy as hell for you and your family! Much deserved, love ya Brodie! Till we link up again.”

Tatum similarly teased a future reunion with former Celtic Marcus Smart, who was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies a few weeks before Williams was shipped to Dallas. But until those three potentially try to rejoin forces, they’ll be tasked with helping their respective teams compete for an NBA championship.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Celtics, Grizzlies and Mavericks all rank among the top 11 of shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 2024 title.