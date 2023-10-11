Jim Montgomery Reveals Message To Bruins Rookies For Season Opener

The Boston Bruins held their final practice at Warrior Ice Arena before their season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden, the matchup sets up the NHL debuts for two standout forwards.

Matthew Poitras and Johnny Beecher earned spots on the Bruins roster, and the pair were excited to show what they could bring to the Black and Gold in the franchise’s centennial season.

Head coach Jim Montgomery had a clear message for the team heading into a new season, and he had a simple message for Poitras and Beecher before Wednesday’s matchup.

“I talked to them (Tuesday), both of them, during practice. It’s just welcome to the NHL,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “You’ve dreamed your whole life trying to get here. You’re here. Now, go out and enjoy the moment. Play to why you made the team. Play to your strengths.”

Poitras and Beecher are expected to man the third and fourth lines, respectively, and new captain Brad Marchand had all the confidence in the Bruins youngsters.

“You just got to let them feel it out,” Marchand told reporters, per team-provided video. “It’s not a whole lot different from that last game that we had. That was a full roster in New York. There will be some extra excitement for (Wednesday). They seem to be handling everything really well. They’re good pros already at a young age. I’m excited for them.”

Marchand noted Wednesday night will feature a lot of firsts for Boston, including his first game as team captain. And the Bruins will aim to start out strong to shake off the feeling of how last season ended.