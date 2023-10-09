BOSTON — With rookie Matthew Poitras getting an extended look with the Bruins, head coach Jim Montgomery needed to find the right slot for him in the lineup.

In the preseason finale against the New York Rangers, Poitras centered the third line flanked by Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie as his wings. The trio was an effective line with Poitras potting his team-leading third goal and both Frederic and Geekie getting a helper.

In the two practices since the final dress rehearsal, Poitras has continued to center the third line with Frederic on his left and a combination of Geekie and Danton Heinen on the right.

After practice on Monday at TD Garden, Poitras talked about skating with Frederic and Geekie.

“I think we’re three guys who can pay in the middle,” Poitras said. “So for me, if I get trapped up high, I don’t have to worry about it. They can play low pretty well so it’s interchangeable.”

Both Frederic and Geekie are natural centers but have played wing in the NHL so continuing this season hasn’t been difficult.

Frederic spent most of last season playing on Charlie Coyle’s right side but feels he and his new linemates are starting to build chemistry.

“We played the last game together and I thought the first couple of periods we were chasing it,” Frederic said. “But toward the end of the second and the third period we did really well. They’ve been fun to play with so far. They’re both smart players.”

Geekie signed with Boston as a free agent in July after spending the last two seasons with the Seattle Kraken. He is still building chemistry with the team but feels it’s easier when you play consistently with the same players.

“I played a lot with (Poitras) and (Frederic) the last few practices and games, so probably those two have been the main ones,” Geekie said. “But, it’s such a close group. We spend a lot of time together at the rink and through camp. Just the grind of everything, so it definitely won’t take long.”

Having Frederic and Geekie on his wings will give Poitras a bit of protection when they’re on the ice together. Frederic dropped the mitts seven times last season and Geekie answered the bell twice. Both forwards are 6-foot-3 and weigh over 200 pounds, which will help the smaller Poitras.

Third-line duty gives the 19-year-old Poitras the opportunity to showcase his skills at the NHL level without demanding top minutes from him. Montgomery has also put Poitras and Geekie on the second power-play unit with Jake DeBrusk, Hampus Lindholm and Kevin Shattenkirk which gives him the opportunity to be a playmaker as well.