For the first time since the 2002-03 season, the Boston Bruins will take the ice without Patrice Bergeron.

With No. 37’s retirement this offseason, Brad Marchand takes over the captain’s “C” as the Bruins prepare for a season filled with as much uncertainty as optimism. After shattering regular-season records a year ago, the Bruins need to move on from their playoff disappointment.

In the middle of that effort is Marchand.

“It’s a fine line for him,” reporter Jim McBride told Christopher L. Gasper on “Boston Globe Today.” “He’s got to still play with that edge that he’s always played with, but he’s also got to stay on the ice. You don’t want him in the (penalty) box. You don’t want him upstairs because he’s suspended.

“You want the guy that’s gritty, that sets the tone. He’s the pace-setter for this team.”

McBride and Gasper discussed a number of topics, including more on Marchand, the development of Jake DeBrusk and which prospects have a chance to make the roster, during Friday’s weekly sports episode of “Boston Globe Today.”

